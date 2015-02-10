UPDATE 4-HSBC could face U.S. legal action over Swiss accounts

* Media reports say HSBC helped wealthy dodge taxes
By Steve Slater, Joshua Franklin and Aruna Viswanatha
LONDON/ZURICH/WASHINGTON, Feb 10 HSBC Holdings
Plc faces investigation by U.S. authorities and an
inquiry by British lawmakers after admitting failings by its
Swiss private bank that may have allowed some customers to dodge
taxes.
U.S. prosecutors have stepped up efforts to establish
whether HSBC, the world's second largest bank, helped Americans
evade taxes after media reports said the bank had helped wealthy
customers conceal millions of dollars of assets.
U.S. authorities are also probing whether HSBC manipulated
currency rates, and a U.S. law enforcement official said on
Monday the investigations could prompt the Department of Justice
to revisit a 2012 deferred prosecution agreement with the bank.
The agreement was part of a $1.9 billion settlement that
allowed HSBC to avoid criminal charges after it was found to
have helped move hundreds of millions of dollars in illicit drug
money through the U.S. financial system.
"It is quite possible that the (agreement) may be reopened
as a result of the bank's activities on either or both the tax
evasion and foreign exchange manipulation front," said the U.S.
law enforcement official, who requested anonymity because the
investigations are ongoing.
British lawmakers said they plan to open an inquiry into the
bank after it came under fire for its past practices in
Switzerland.
HSBC shares fell 2 percent by 0845 GMT on Tuesday,
underperforming the European bank index. They fell 1.6
percent on Monday after media reports about the activities of
its Swiss operation based on client data from 2006-07.
A spokesman for HSBC declined further comment on Tuesday
after the bank issued a statement late on Sunday in response to
the media reports.
SWISS ACCOUNTS
The International Consortium of Investigative Journalists
(ICIJ), which coordinated the release of details of leaked
client data, said a list of people who held HSBC accounts in
Switzerland included soccer and tennis players, rock stars and
Hollywood actors.
Reuters could not independently verify any of the names
listed by the ICIJ. Having a Swiss bank account is not illegal
and many are held for legitimate purposes.
The newly released HSBC Swiss client list included royalty
such as Morocco's King Mohammed, politicians, corporate
executives including former Santander chairman Emilio
Botin, who died last year, and wealthy families, the ICIJ said.
A spokesman for the Moroccan royal palace declined to comment.
Uruguayan soccer player Diego Forlan, who was also on the
list, on Monday denied evading taxes by hiding money in Swiss
accounts with HSBC.
The documents also listed arms dealers, people linked to
former dictators and traffickers in blood diamonds, and several
individuals on the current U.S. sanctions list, including
Gennady Timchenko, an associate of Russian President Vladimir
Putin. Timchenko's Volga Group declined to comment.
"We acknowledge and are accountable for past compliance and
control failures," HSBC said after news outlets published the
allegations about its Swiss private bank.
The Guardian and other media cited documents obtained by the
ICIJ via French newspaper Le Monde.
HSBC said that its Swiss arm had not been fully integrated
into HSBC after its purchase in 1999, allowing "significantly
lower" standards of compliance and due diligence to persist.
CURRENCY BRICKS
The Guardian asserted that the files showed HSBC's Swiss
bank routinely allowed clients to withdraw "bricks" of cash,
often in foreign currencies which were of little use in
Switzerland.
HSBC also marketed schemes which were likely to enable
wealthy clients to avoid European taxes and colluded with some
to conceal undeclared accounts from domestic tax authorities,
the Guardian said.
The reports began a political debate in Britain ahead of a
parliamentary election in May, with Margaret Hodge, a senior
opposition Labour Party lawmaker, saying tax authorities had
done too little to collect tax money.
HSBC's admission of failing has renewed scrutiny on Stephen
Green, who was executive chairman between 2006 and 2010. Green
was later made a member of Britain's upper house of parliament
and served as minister for trade and investment between 2011 and
2013.
The HSBC client data were supplied by Herve Falciani, a
former IT employee of HSBC's Swiss private bank, HSBC said. HSBC
said Falciani downloaded details of accounts and clients at the
end of 2006 and early 2007. French authorities
have obtained data on thousands of the customers and shared them
with tax authorities elsewhere, including Argentina.
Switzerland has charged Falciani with industrial espionage
and breaching the country's secrecy laws. Falciani could not be
reached for comment but has previously told Reuters he is a
whistleblower trying to help governments track down citizens who
used Swiss accounts to evade tax.
HSBC said it was cooperating with authorities investigating
tax matters. Authorities in France, Belgium and Argentina have
said they are investigating.
HSBC said the Swiss private banking industry, long known for
its secrecy, operated differently in the past and this may have
resulted in HSBC having had "a number of clients that may not
have been fully compliant with their applicable tax
obligations."
Its private bank, especially its Swiss arm, had undergone "a
radical transformation" in recent years, it said in a detailed
four-page statement.
