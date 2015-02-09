版本:
U.S. considering reopening 2012 HSBC deferred prosecution deal-source

WASHINGTON Feb 9 HSBC Holdings plc could see its 2012 deferred prosecution deal with U.S. authorities over anti-money laundering lapses reopened as a result of separate, ongoing probes into the bank's alleged role in manipulating currency rates and helping Americans evade taxes, a U.S. law enforcement official said on Monday.

"It is quite possible that the may be reopened as a result of the bank's activities on either or both the tax evasion and foreign exchange manipulation front," the official, who declined to be named, said.

Under the terms of the 2012 agreement, HSBC was obligated for five years to both fully cooperate with prosecutors on any other investigations and commit no crimes after it signed the deal. (Reporting by Aruna Viswanatha; Editing by Sandra Maler)
