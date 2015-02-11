Austria requests tax data from France in HSBC case

VIENNA Feb 11 Austria has asked France to hand
over tax data on clients linked with Austria after HSBC Holdings
Plc admitted failings in compliance at its Swiss
private bank.
The finance ministry said a request for legal assistance had
been sent to Paris on Wednesday. France has had access to leaked
HSBC client data since around the end of 2008, according to the
International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ),
which coordinated the release of details.
Around 400 cases linked with Austria have emerged in media
reports which alleged that HSBC helped wealthy customers,
including footballers and arms dealers, conceal millions of
dollars of assets.
According to the ICIJ, the money associated with Austrian
cases amounts to $1.2 billion in around 1,200 bank accounts.
Just over half of the cases linked with Austria relate to
accounts held by Austrian nationals, the ICIJ website says,
without giving further details. The website has not named any of
the clients linked with Austria.
Austrian Chancellor Werner Faymann has repeatedly stressed
the importance of a pan-European effort to punish tax dodgers.
