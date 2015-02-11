UK's Cameron backs ex-HSBC chairman Green going before parliament -spokesman

LONDON Feb 11 British Prime Minister David
Cameron would support HSBC's former executive chairman Stephen
Green going before lawmakers to answer questions about what he
knew about tax avoidance at the bank's Swiss arm, his spokesman
suggested on Wednesday.
Cameron appointed Green, a British peer, to be a trade
minister in 2010 and his spokesman has said he thinks Green, who
is no longer in government, did a good job.
Asked on Wednesday if Cameron felt it would be useful for
Green to appear before a parliamentary committee to explain what
he knew about possible wrongdoing at HSBC's Swiss arm, his
spokesman said it wasn't a decision for the prime minister but
that he favoured people accounting for themselves.
"The prime minister's sort of point of principle, you know,
is that he's always of the view wherever possible it is
(desirable for individuals to testify)," Cameron's spokesman
told reporters.
"He would support the idea of people coming before select
committees and answering questions that parliamentarians have,"
he added.
So far, Green has not commented.
A panel of British lawmakers said earlier this week they
planned to open an inquiry into HSBC Holdings Plc HSBA.L, after
media reports that the bank helped wealthy customers dodge taxes
and conceal millions of dollars of assets.
It has not yet disclosed who it would like to question.
(Reporting by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Guy Faulconbridge)