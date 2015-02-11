版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 2月 11日 星期三 23:41 BJT

UK tax authority downplays allegations against HSBC on tax evasion

LONDON Feb 11 The head of the UK's tax authority told a parliamentary committee on Tuesday that allegations revealed in the media about tax evasion by HSBC clients did not prove wrongdoing on the part of the bank.

Margaret Hodge, chair of the Public Account Committee, asked the Chief Executive of Her Majesty's Revenue and Customs (HMRC) if the authority had considered: "Whether or not it was appropriate for HMRC to take action against the Swiss arm of the bank for colluding with or actively promoting (tax) evasion."

CEO Lin Homer responded: "We've seen no evidence, necessarily, to support that".

"Things that get written in newspapers do not stand up to the criminal test of evidence," she said. (Reporting by Tom Bergin. Editing by Alexander Smith and Jane Merriman)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐