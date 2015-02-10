HSBC private banking CEO says no place for past practices -memo

LONDON Feb 10 The head of HSBC's private bank has told staff past practices, which may have allowed some clients to dodge taxes, are unacceptable and the bank has no appetite to deal with such customers.
"The practices and the banking model of that time are no longer acceptable," Peter Boyles, chief executive of HSBC's Global Private Banking since December 2012, said in a memo to staff.
"Our clients want to know that we have changed and the past practices they read about in the papers have no place in our modern private bank. And from our side we have absolutely no appetite to do business with clients or potential clients who are evading their taxes or who fail to meet our financial crime compliance standards," a person familiar with the contents of the memo told Reuters on Tuesday.
HSBC on Sunday admitted failings in compliance and controls in its Swiss private bank and faces investigation by U.S. authorities and an inquiry by British lawmakers after media reports said it helped wealthy customers conceal millions of dollars of assets in a period up to 2007.
Boyles said in the memo HSBC had taken significant steps to transform its Swiss private bank and implement global standards and tax transparency initiatives. (Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Alexander Smith)
