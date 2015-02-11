版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 2月 11日 星期三

UK's Cameron defends appointment of ex-HSBC executive chairman Stephen Green

LONDON Feb 11 British Prime Minister David Cameron said on Wednesday that "every proper process" was followed when he appointed Stephen Green, HSBC's former executive chairman, to be a trade minister in 2010.

Under pressure in parliament from the opposition Labour Party over the appointment in the light of a tax scandal engulfing HSBC's Swiss operations, Cameron noted that Labour had welcomed Green's appointment at the time and "three years later they were still holding meetings with him."

Cameron said: "When I appointed Stephen Green, every proper process was followed, I consulted the Cabinet secretary, I consulted the director for propriety and ethics, and of course the House of Lords appointments commission now looks at someone's individual tax affairs before giving them a peerage."

Green, a British peer, is no longer a minister. (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Andrew Osborn)
