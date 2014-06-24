HSBC sells $12 bln of Swiss private bank assets to LGT

LONDON/ZURICH, June 24 HSBC Holdings
said it is selling $12.5 billion of private banking assets in
Switzerland to Liechtenstein's biggest bank LGT Group Foundation
.
HSBC said the deal is subject to regulatory and other
approvals and is expected to complete in the last quarter of
this year.
HSBC, Europe's biggest bank by market value, has sold or
closed more than 60 businesses in the last three years as it
shuts areas that are loss-making or lack scale, and attempts to
simplify its business. The bank said it remained committed to
Switzerland as a key international centre for its global private
banking business.
LGT said on Tuesday the deal included about 70 staff.
