HSBC hires Goldman's Westerman as co-head global banking

LONDON, Feb 24 (IFR) - HSBC has hired Matthew Westerman from
Goldman Sachs to become co-head of banking in its investment
banking arm, part of several changes in the structure of the
unit.
Westerman has been at Goldman Sachs for 16 years and was
most recently chairman of its investment banking division in
Europe, Middle East and Africa.
He will join HSBC in "the coming months" and work alongside
Robin Phillips, the other co-head of global banking, HSBC said
in a memo to staff on Wednesday seen by IFR. Goldman also sent a
memo to staff announcing Westerman's departure.
HSBC's memo also said Spencer Lake, its head of capital
financing, is taking on a new role as vice chairman of Global
Business and Markets, where he will focus on strategic
initiatives such as leading its work on the internationalisation
of China's renminbi, infrastructure and sustainable financing.
