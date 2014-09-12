HSBC to pay $550 mln to settle U.S. mortgage bond claims: source

BRIEF-Betta Pharmaceuticals subscribes to US company Xcovery's preferred shares
* Says it subscribes to U.S. medical research company Xcovery's preferred shares worth up to $20 million
NEW YORK, Sept 12 HSBC Holdings Plc is expected to pay $550 million to resolve a U.S. regulator's claims the bank made false representations in selling mortgage bonds to Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac before the financial crisis, a person familiar with the matter said Friday.
A settlement could be announced as soon as later Friday between HSBC and the Federal Housing Finance Agency, the conservator for the two government-controlled mortgage finance companies, the person said.
The deal came less than three weeks before a scheduled Sept. 29 trial in New York, where HSBC has said it could have faced up to $1.6 billion in damages. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
TORONTO, April 26 Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday, pulling back from a two-month high the day before as lower oil prices pressured energy stocks, while shares of Home Capital Group slumped after the company announced a credit line agreement.
NEW YORK, April 26 Shares of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac opened higher on Wednesday, reaching their highest levels in more than a month after U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said the Trump administration will take up reform of the two mortgage finance agencies in the latter half of 2017.