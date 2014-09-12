UPDATE 3-HSBC to pay $550 mln to settle U.S. mortgage bond claims

(Adds details from FHFA statement)
By Nate Raymond
NEW YORK, Sept 12 HSBC Holdings Plc
will pay $550 million to resolve a U.S. regulator's claims that
the British bank made false representations in selling mortgage
bonds to Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac before
the financial crisis.
The settlement announced Friday between the bank's U.S. unit
and the Federal Housing Finance Agency, the conservator for the
two government-controlled mortgage finance companies, came less
than three weeks before a Sept. 29 trial in New York, where HSBC
has said it could have faced up to $1.6 billion in damages.
The deal is the latest arising from 18 lawsuits that the
FHFA filed in 2011 to recoup losses on $200 billion in
mortgage-backed securities sold to Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac,
which the U.S. government took into conservatorship amid the
2008 economic crisis.
The lawsuit accused HSBC of falsely representing to Fannie
Mae and Freddie Mac that loans underlying $6.2 billion of
mortgage-backed securities sold from 2005 to 2007 met
underwriting guidelines and standards.
HSBC has denied the allegations, and did not admit
wrongdoing as part of the settlement. The bank stopped issuing
residential mortgage-backed securities in 2007.
"We are pleased to have resolved this matter," Stuart
Alderoty, general counsel for HSBC North America, said in a
statement.
Under the settlement, HSBC will pay $374 million to Freddie
Mac and $176 million to Fannie Mae, the FHFA said.
Along with settlements with other banks including Bank of
America Corp, Deutsche Bank AG and Morgan
Stanley, the FHFA has so far recovered nearly $17.9
billion. Last month, Goldman Sachs Group Inc agreed to a
settlement that the FHFA valued at $1.2 billion.
Lawsuits remain pending against Nomura Holdings Inc
and Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc. The FHFA said it
"remains committed to satisfactory resolution of these actions."
Many of the banks settled after U.S. District Judge Denise
Cote, who has overseen most of the FHFA litigation, issued
several rulings making it harder to mount defenses.
The deal with HSBC came after it last month lost a bid to
dismiss the case as untimely, in light of a recent U.S. Supreme
Court ruling.
The case is Federal Housing Finance Agency v. HSBC North
America Holdings Inc, U.S. District Court, Southern District of
New York, No. 11-06189.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Meredith
Mazzilli and David Gregorio)