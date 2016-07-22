UPDATE 1-U.S. sides with HSBC to block release of money laundering report

(Adds comment from HSBC)
By Mica Rosenberg
NEW YORK, July 21 The U.S. government asked a
federal appeals court on Thursday to block the release of a
report detailing how HSBC Holdings Plc is working to
improve its money laundering controls after the British bank was
fined $1.92 billion.
In a brief filed with the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals,
the U.S. Department of Justice sought to overturn an order
issued earlier this year by U.S. District Judge John Gleeson to
make public a report by the bank's outside monitor.
"Public disclosure of the monitor's report, even in redacted
form, would hinder the monitor's ability to supervise HSBC," the
government's court filing said, adding that bank employees would
be less likely to cooperate with the monitor if they knew their
interactions could be released.
HSBC concurred with the court's finding. "HSBC also argues
that the Monitor's report should remain confidential, as have
the Monitor, the UK Financial Conduct Authority, the US Federal
Reserve and other HSBC regulators," HSBC said in a statement.
"The effectiveness of the monitorship is dependent on
confidentiality."
A spokesman for the Justice Department declined to comment.
The filing comes a week after U.S. congressional
investigators criticized senior officials at the Department of
Justice for overruling internal recommendations to criminally
prosecute HSBC for money-laundering violations.
Instead, the government in 2012 fined HSBC and entered into
a five-year deferred prosecution agreement that stipulated all
charges would be dropped if the bank agreed to install an
independent monitor to help improve compliance.
In the 2012 settlement, HSBC admitted to violating U.S.
sanctions laws and failing to stop Mexican and Colombian cartels
from laundering hundreds of millions of dollars in drug proceeds
through the bank.
HSBC agreed to monitoring by former New York prosecutor
Michael Cherkasky, now the executive chairman of the compliance
company Exiger. One of the bank's mortgage customers filed a
motion to unseal Cherkasky's report to find out whether the bank
continued to engage in what the customer claimed were unsafe
business practices.
The Justice Department in its brief frequently cited a 2016
decision by a U.S. appeals court to uphold a deferred
prosecution agreement with Fokker Services, a Dutch company
accused of illegally shipping aircraft parts to Iran and other
countries. The appeals court ruled that a Washington-based
District Court judge lacked the authority to reject an agreement
reached by U.S. prosecutors and the company.
In an earlier court filing, the government said that while
HSBC has made significant progress since the agreement, it is
still not doing enough to thwart money laundering.
The case is U.S. v. HSBC Bank USA NA et al, 2nd U.S. Circuit
Court of Appeals, No. 16-308
(Reporting by Mica Rosenberg; Editing by Leslie Adler)