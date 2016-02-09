HSBC money laundering report's release likely delayed-U.S. judge

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Feb 9 A U.S. judge said Tuesday that
he would likely delay the release of a report detailing how well
HSBC Holdings Plc has complied with anti-money
laundering requirements until a federal appeals court could
weigh in.
U.S. District Judge John Gleeson in Brooklyn, New York, did
not rule on whether he would put on hold his order requiring the
unsealing of a report by a federal monitor appointed as part of
a $1.9 billion pact with the U.S. Justice Department in 2012.
But Gleeson said he was "strongly inclined" to grant HSBC a
stay of his Jan. 28 order, and that a lawyer representing a HSBC
mortgage customer seeking its unsealing would be unlikely to
convince him otherwise.
"He's going to have a tough road convincing me otherwise,"
Gleeson said in court.
Gleeson said he still wanted HSBC and prosecutors to propose
redactions to the report before the case is taken up on appeal.
He extended the deadline to complete that process from Feb. 12
to Feb. 26.
The hearing came after Gleeson ordered the release of a
January 2015 report by Michael Cherkasky, a former New York
prosecutor who was appointed federal monitor as part a five-year
deferred prosecution agreement with HSBC.
The deal resolved charges that HSBC had become a "preferred
financial institution" for Mexican drug cartels and other money
launderers and conducted transactions for customers in several
countries subject to U.S. sanctions.
The report by Cherkasky, now the executive chairman of the
compliance company Exiger, was to be kept under wraps.
But Hubert Dean Moore of Pennsylvania, who said he had been
an HSBC mortgage customer before filing for bankruptcy, asked
that it be unsealed so he could review whether HSBC "continues
to engage in unsafe and unsound business practices."
HSBC and the Justice Department have opposed unsealing the
report. They had argued unsealing the report could provide a
"road map" for criminals seeking to launder money and discourage
people from cooperating with the monitor.
Both HSBC and the Justice Department have filed notices of
appeal.
Samuel Seymour, HSBC's lawyer, said on Tuesday the ruling
had hurt the bank by calling into question assurances given to
foreign regulators who, in being convinced to provide
information to the monitor, were told the report would be kept
secret.
"It affects regulatory relationships it has today," he said
in court. "The harm is being felt now."
The case is U.S. v. HSBC Bank USA NA et al, U.S. District
Court, Eastern District of New York, No. 12-cr-00763.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Cynthia
Osterman)