U.S. says HSBC 'too slow' on compliance but makes progress

NEW YORK, April 1 HSBC Holdings Plc is
making progress toward cleaning up its operations, after
reaching a $1.92 billion settlement of charges related to money
laundering, but has not done enough, the U.S. Department of
Justice said on Wednesday.
The government made its criticisms after reviewing the
findings of an independent monitor, Michael Cherkasky, who was
appointed in connection with the bank's so-called deferred
prosecution agreement with U.S. authorities.
That accord allowed HSBC to avoid criminal charges that it
enabled clients to launder drug money and did business with
countries linked to terrorism.
