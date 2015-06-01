HSBC must face US lawsuits over $34 bln mortgage debt losses

| NEW YORK, June 1
NEW YORK, June 1 HSBC Holdings Plc was
on Monday ordered to face three U.S. lawsuits accusing it of
breaching its duties as a trustee overseeing residential
mortgage-backed securities that suffered more than $34 billion
of losses in the global financial crisis.
U.S. District Judge Shira Scheindlin in Manhattan said the
plaintiff investors, including funds from BlackRock Inc,
Allianz SE's Pacific Investment Management Co and
TIAA-CREF, could pursue claims accusing HSBC of breach of
contract, and concealing known defects in mortgage loans backing
283 trusts.
"Based on plaintiffs' detailed allegations, it is indeed
plausible to infer that HSBC had actual knowledge of breaches in
representations and warranties in the specific loans at issue,"
Scheindlin wrote in a 53-page decision. "How HSBC gained this
actual knowledge, or whether in fact it had actual knowledge,
may be determined through discovery."
The judge also said the plaintiffs could pursue a conflict
of interest claim accusing HSBC of refusing to "rat out"
misconduct by loan servicers, hoping that they would "return the
favor when the roles were reversed."
Scheindlin dismissed some claims, including for negligence
and negligent misrepresentation. She gave the plaintiffs 30 days
to amend their complaints, and scheduled a June 24 conference.
HSBC spokeswoman Juanita Gutierrez declined to comment.
Trustees are appointed by bond issuers to ensure that
payments are funneled to investors, and to handle much of the
back-office work after securities are sold.
But trustees have in recent years also become a target for
investors who lost money on poorly underwritten mortgages, and
who accuse the trustees of breaching their duties by failing to
force lenders and bond issuers to buy those loans back.
The lawsuits against HSBC covered securities issued between
2004 and 2008, court papers show.
"Our clients are extremely pleased with Judge Scheindlin's
order, sustaining actionable claims on all the RMBS trusts in
our action," said Blair Nicholas, a lawyer for the BlackRock,
Pimco and TIAA-CREF plaintiffs, in a phone interview. That
lawsuit involved 271 of the 283 trusts.
Lawyers for plaintiffs in the other lawsuits did not
immediately respond to requests for comment.
The cases are all in the U.S. District Court, Southern
District of New York. They are Royal Park Investments SA/NV et
al v. HSBC Bank USA NA, No. 14-08175; BlackRock Balanced Capital
Portfolio et al v. HSBC Bank USA NA, No. 14-09366; and Phoenix
Light SF Ltd et al v. HSBC Bank USA NA, No. 14-10101.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Richard
Chang)