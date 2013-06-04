UPDATE 2-HSBC sued by New York over foreclosure abuses

* NY says HSBC ignored law designed to protect homeowners
* Bank declines to comment
By Neale Gulley and Jonathan Stempel
BUFFALO, N.Y./NEW YORK, June 4 New York state
sued HSBC Holdings Plc for ignoring a law designed to
protect struggling homeowners from being thrown into foreclosure
without getting a chance to renegotiate their mortgages.
The lawsuit filed by Attorney General Eric Schneiderman
accuses Europe's largest bank of letting foreclosure cases
languish by ignoring a state law intended to give homeowners a
chance to negotiate loan modifications.
Schneiderman said such delays have trapped as many as 25,000
homeowners in a "shadow docket" of foreclosure cases backlogged
as long as 2-1/2 years, causing them to rack up thousands of
dollars of needless interest, fees and penalties.
"Mick Jagger was wrong. If you're a homeowner, time is not
on your side," Schneiderman said at a news conference,
referencing the 1964 Rolling Stones hit "Time is On My Side."
Neal McGarity, an HSBC spokesman, declined to comment.
The lawsuit was filed on Monday in a New York state court in
Buffalo and made public on Tuesday.
It accuses HSBC of regularly ignoring a state law requiring
lenders to file paperwork, known as a request for judicial
intervention, which entitles homeowners to settlement
conferences within 60 days to negotiate loan modifications.
He said a sampling showed that since 2010 HSBC has been too
slow to file required paperwork in 297 cases in the counties of
The Bronx, Erie, Monroe and Suffolk, and that thousands of
similar cases may exist in 58 other counties in the state.
"(HSBC's) business practices not only violate the law, but
they make it more likely that homeowners will unnecessarily lose
their homes," Schneiderman said in a court filing.
OTHER BANKS
The attorney general is still eyeing possible lawsuits
against Bank of America Corp and Wells Fargo & Co
for violating terms of a nationwide settlement over
mortgage servicing abuses.
Schneiderman accused the nation's second- and fourth-largest
banks last month of having failed to timely process modification
applications. Wells Fargo is also the largest
U.S. mortgage lender.
The $25 billion settlement reached in February 2012 also
covered Ally Financial Inc, Citigroup Inc and JPMorgan
Chase & Co, but not HSBC.
Schneiderman has not publicly suggested plans to sue those
other lenders, but on Tuesday said unnamed financial
institutions may become targets.
"Part of it depends on how this goes," he said, referring to
the HSBC lawsuit. "We are hopeful banks will see this and
comply."
As of March 31, HSBC Bank USA had $183.9 billion of assets,
and operated more than 250 branches in 11 U.S. states and
Washington, D.C., with about two-thirds of the branches in New
York state.
Schneiderman's lawsuit seeks restitution for homeowners, a
waiver of improper accrued charges and fees, other damages, and
a requirement that HSBC file papers properly in the future.
The case is New York v. HSBC Bank USA et al, New York State
Supreme Court, Erie County, No. 001660-2013.