MOVES-HSBC appoints Carlos Laboy, Chris Recouso to Americas research team

March 4 HSBC said it had hired Carlos Laboy and Chris Recouso, two senior analysts based in New York City, to its Americas research team.

Laboy joins HSBC as managing director, global sector head for beverages and senior food and beverage analyst for the Americas. He joins from Brasil Plural where he worked for two years. Laboy also spent 15 years at Bear Stearns and five at Credit Suisse.

Recouso joins HSBC as senior Latin America telecom, media and technology (TMT) research analyst. He covered emerging markets TMT at Bear Sterns for 12 years. Most recently, he covered the Latin America TMT industry for Brasil Plural. (Reporting by Lehar Maan in Bengaluru)

