MOVES-HSBC Private Bank names non-executive director

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 24
ZURICH, May 24 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday.
March 29 HSBC Private Bank (Suisse) SA said it appointed company veteran Christophe de Backer as a non-executive board director, effective immediately.
De Backer, who joined HSBC in 1990, also joins the board of HSBC Private Banking Holdings (Suisse) SA, which includes HSBC's private banking operations in Switzerland and Luxembourg.
The firm said John Flint and Elie Wakim would retire from its board, effective Oct. 21 and March 30, respectively. (Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
ZURICH, May 24 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday.
May 24 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 6 points at 7,491 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. * Soldiers will be deployed to key sites in Britain to boost security as the country raised its terror threat to the highest level of "critical" following a suicide attack in Manchester that killed 22 people, including children. * GLENCORE: U.S. grains trader Bunge Ltd said on Tuesday it was not in talks with Swiss mining and commodities group Glencore Pl
* A spun off, listed Pay-tv unit could fetch up to 120 billion rand - analysts