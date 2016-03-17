版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 17日 星期四 22:24 BJT

MOVES-HSBC Holdings hires Colin Bell from UBS

March 17 HSBC Holdings Plc appointed Colin Bell as group head of global standards execution and remediation.

Bell, head of compliance and operational risk control at UBS, will report to HSBC Group Chief Executive Stuart Gulliver. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐