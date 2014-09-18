MOVES-HSBC names JPMorgan veteran David Long head of equities, EMEA

BRIEF-China Commercial Credit files for mixed shelf offering of up to $30 mln
* China Commercial Credit Inc files for mixed shelf offering of up to $30 million - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2plYM6w) Further company coverage:
Sept 18 HSBC appointed David Long, a 20-year JPMorgan veteran, to the newly created position of head of equities, EMEA.
At JPMorgan Long held a number of roles in sales, trading and technology, spending the majority of his time in derivatives trading and risk management.
In his new role at HSBC, Long will responsible for leading the company's equities trading business across EMEA.
Long will be based in London and will report to Patrick George, global head of equities and Niall Cameron, head of markets, EMEA. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* China Commercial Credit Inc files for mixed shelf offering of up to $30 million - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2plYM6w) Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, April 26 Commission-free trading startup Robinhood has raised $110 million in a round led by Russian billionaire Yuri Milner's investment group DST Global, valuing the company at $1.3 billion.
* MPLX LP - BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF ITS GENERAL PARTNER HAS DECLARED A CASH DISTRIBUTION OF $0.54 PER COMMON UNIT FOR Q1 OF 2017