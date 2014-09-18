版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 9月 19日 星期五 01:41 BJT

MOVES-HSBC names JPMorgan veteran David Long head of equities, EMEA

Sept 18 HSBC appointed David Long, a 20-year JPMorgan veteran, to the newly created position of head of equities, EMEA.

At JPMorgan Long held a number of roles in sales, trading and technology, spending the majority of his time in derivatives trading and risk management.

In his new role at HSBC, Long will responsible for leading the company's equities trading business across EMEA.

Long will be based in London and will report to Patrick George, global head of equities and Niall Cameron, head of markets, EMEA. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐