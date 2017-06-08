MOVES-HSBC Commercial Banking makes two senior appointments at UK unit

June 8 HSBC Commercial Banking, a division of HSBC Holdings Plc, said on Thursday it appointed two senior executives at its newly formed UK division.

HSBC hired Jane Galvin as head of Corporate Banking and Ian Tandy as head of Global Trade and Receivables Finance for HSBC UK.

Galvin will join HSBC UK from Barclays Corporate Banking, where she was managing director. Tandy has been with HSBC since 2008. (Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru)