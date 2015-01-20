MOVES-Jan Masek, Oskar von Kretschmann join HSBC in Germany

BRIEF-Holloway Lodging Corporation Q1 AFFO per share $0.01
* Holloway Lodging Corporation reports significant growth in q1 2017 results and declares quarterly dividend
Jan 20 HSBC appointed Jan Masek and Oskar von Kretschmann in its mergers and acquisition (M&A) and institutional sales teams in Germany.
Masek, who was appointed the co-head of M&A Germany, joins from JPMorgan, where he was head of corporate finance and M&A for Switzerland, HSBC said in a statement.
He has over 16 years of M&A experience in UK, Germany and Switzerland markets.
Kretschmann was appointed the European head of distressed and illiquid asset sourcing. He will also co-head high-yield sales for Germany and Austria.
Kretschmann, who has over 20 years of experience, joins from Deutsche Bank, HSBC said. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru)
SAO PAULO, May 10 JBS SA, the world's largest meat processor, may postpone the New York listing of a global food processing unit originally expected for the second quarter because of lukewarm investor feedback after a scandal in Brazil, two people with knowledge of the situation said.
May 10 The Toronto Stock Exchange is still in the running for part of the listing of Saudi Arabian Oil Co, known as Saudi Aramco, which could be the world's largest initial public offering, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.