版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 2月 14日 星期六 08:52 BJT

MOVES-HSBC names Kevin Geiger structured products sales VP -Bloomberg

Feb 13 HSBC Holdings Plc hired Kevin Geiger as a vice president for sales and marketing of structured products in New York, Bloomberg reported.

Geiger, who previously worked at JVB Financial Group LLC and Citigroup Inc, will report to Todd Fruhbeis, head of wealth management sales for the Americas, the report said, citing an HSBC spokesman. (bloom.bg/1AkH0kI)

Geiger succeeds Jeffrey Goldstein, who joined Royal Bank of Canada's wealth management unit as an associate financial adviser in January, the report said.

London-based HSBC is the sixth-biggest issuer of structured notes in the United States, according to Bloomberg.

HSBC confirmed the move. RBC was not immediately available to comment. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐