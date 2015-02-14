MOVES-HSBC names Kevin Geiger structured products sales VP -Bloomberg

Feb 13 HSBC Holdings Plc hired Kevin
Geiger as a vice president for sales and marketing of structured
products in New York, Bloomberg reported.
Geiger, who previously worked at JVB Financial Group LLC and
Citigroup Inc, will report to Todd Fruhbeis, head of wealth
management sales for the Americas, the report said, citing an
HSBC spokesman. (bloom.bg/1AkH0kI)
Geiger succeeds Jeffrey Goldstein, who joined Royal Bank of
Canada's wealth management unit as an associate
financial adviser in January, the report said.
London-based HSBC is the sixth-biggest issuer of structured
notes in the United States, according to Bloomberg.
HSBC confirmed the move. RBC was not immediately available
to comment.
(Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard
Orr)