2017年 2月 22日

MOVES-Tony Cripps appointed HSBC Singapore CEO

Feb 22 HSBC Holdings Plc on Wednesday named Tony Cripps as chief executive of HSBC Singapore, effective April 3.

Cripps, currently CEO of HSBC Australia, will replace Guy Harvey-Samuel, who will retire from the bank after more than 38 years of service, HSBC said. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera)
