MOVES-HSBC appoints Yogesh Aggarwal head of India research

Jan 13 HSBC said it appointed Yogesh Aggarwal the head of its India research practice.

Aggarwal has worked at HSBC for over seven years, covering the information technology and automotive sectors.

Aggarwal, based in Mumbai, will oversee day-to-day operations and manage the equity research products across all sectors for HSBC Securities in India. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru)