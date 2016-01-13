MOVES-HSBC appoints Yogesh Aggarwal head of India research

BRIEF-Darnley Bay Resources says Halina McGregor appointed CFO
* Halina McGregor appointed chief financial officer succeeding patricia mannard Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
Jan 13 HSBC said it appointed Yogesh Aggarwal the head of its India research practice.
Aggarwal has worked at HSBC for over seven years, covering the information technology and automotive sectors.
Aggarwal, based in Mumbai, will oversee day-to-day operations and manage the equity research products across all sectors for HSBC Securities in India. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru)
NEW YORK, Jan 19 Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will pay $50 million to resolve a U.S. lawsuit accusing it of violating federal law by providing beneficiaries of government healthcare programs discounts and other incentives to fill their prescriptions at its pharmacies.
Jan 19 The billionaire investor George Soros on Thursday said that global markets will falter given the uncertainty of new U.S. president Donald Trump's policies.