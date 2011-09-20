UPDATE 4-Canada's National Bank buys HSBC brokerage unit

* National buys HSBC Canada retail brokerage for C$206 mln
* Adds C$14.2 bln of AUA, 120 advisers to National
* Shares of National Bank close up 0.52 pct in Toronto
(Adds HSBC comments, updates share price)
By John McCrank
TORONTO, Sept 20 National Bank of Canada
(NA.TO) said on Tuesday it agreed to buy HSBC's (HSBA.L)
Canadian retail brokerage for C$206 million ($208 million) in
cash as it expands its Canadian wealth management offerings.
The deal, the latest in a series of recent takeovers by
Canada's major banks, is expected to add 3 to 5 Canadian cents
to National Bank's annual earnings per share in 2012 and 2013.
HSBC Securities' advisory business has C$14.2 billion of
assets under administration and more than 120 investment
advisers in 27 offices across Canada. About 70 percent of its
business is in the provinces of Ontario and British Columbia.
"It seems like a good deal for National to the extent that
they can keep it together, retain their assets and grow them,"
said Brad Smith, an analyst at Stonecap Securities.
London-based HSBC said in August it planned to slash 30,000
jobs, or 10 percent of its global workforce, as it retreats
from countries where it is struggling to compete.
But HSBC said on Tuesday it was still committed to Canada,
its fifth-largest market, with 8,000 employees, and that it
would be investing the proceeds from the deal back into its
Canadian operations.
"The full-service retail brokerage is a good business if
you have scale," HSBC Bank Canada Chief Executive Lindsay
Gordon said in an interview. "NBF (National Bank Financial) has
it, is getting it, we do not, and that's really the fundamental
reason we are selling the business."
He said the firm would now focus on building up its
commercial and retail banking units in Canada, including
building out the institution side of the business, and adding
staff to its investment counseling and trust services.
As part of the deal, which is expected to close in
December, HSBC Bank Canada will refer clients with
non-discretionary full service investment advisory needs to
National, and the two banks will work together to serve mutual
clients.
National, Canada's No. 6 lender, said the deal will also
provide HSBC Securities with access to its investment advisory
network for equity and debt public offerings, subject to
certain terms and conditions.
National Bank has made expansion in Canada, particularly
outside its home province of Quebec, a priority. The
Montreal-based bank closed a deal in July to buy the 82 percent
of wealth management firm Wellington West that it did not
already own for about C$273 million.
With the two deals, National Bank Financial will have
around C$80 billion in assets under administration and more
than 1,060 investment advisers, with more than 50 percent of
retail revenues generated outside of Quebec.
Integration of new businesses is always a challenge in the
wealth management world, but the real issue is the production
of brokers, Smith said.
"How many are there, how do you keep them, how do you make
sure they continue to grow their business?"
National said it has set aside extra cash "to ensure
maximum retention of investment advisers".
HSBC has the largest Canadian presence of any foreign bank,
and the sale of its retail brokerage continues a recent trend
of foreign players exiting the Canadian market.
Canadian banks emerged from the financial crisis relatively
unscathed and have been on the lookout for assets being sold
off by struggling foreign rivals.
Recently, Bank of America (BAC.N) agreed to sell its $8.6
billion MBNA Canada credit card portfolio to Toronto-Dominion
Bank (TD.TO). A year ago, Citigroup (C.N) sold its $2 billion
Canadian MasterCard business to Canadian Imperial Bank of
Commerce (CM.TO).
Shares of National Bank ended up 0.52 percent at C$69.10 on
the Toronto Stock Exchange on Tuesday.
($1=$0.99 Canadian)
(Reporting by John McCrank; editing by Rob Wilson and Peter
Galloway)