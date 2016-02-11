UPDATE 2-HSBC drops plan for 2016 pay freeze in speedy backpedal

* HSBC drops 2016 pay freeze plans, keeps hiring freeze
LONDON, Feb 11 HSBC, Europe's largest
bank, has dropped plans to freeze pay this year, according to a
memo by Chief Executive Stuart Gulliver seen by Reuters,
reversing a cost-cutting decision made less than two weeks ago.
The memo, in which Gulliver expresses caution on the outlook
for HSBC's revenues this year, comes at a significant time, days
before HSBC's board is set to meet to discuss whether the bank
will move its headquarters to Hong Kong or stay in London.
Pay rises will be funded from a bonus pool originally
intended for payments to be made in 2017, the memo from Gulliver
to all employees and dated Feb. 11 said.
A hiring freeze introduced in the fourth quarter of 2015
will remain in place.
The bank, which had more than 266,000 staff at the end of
2014, plans annual cost savings of up to $5 billion by 2017.
"As flagged in our Investor Update we have targeted
significant cost reductions by the end of 2017," a spokeswoman
for HSBC said in a statement.
Gulliver said that following feedback on the pay freeze and
the way it was communicated, he had "decided to change the way
these cost savings are to be achieved".
"We will therefore proceed with the pay rises as originally
proposed by managers as part of the 2015 pay review, noting
that, consistent with prior years, not all staff will receive a
pay rise."
Bonuses for 2015, which are due to be paid in 2016, will not
be affected, the memo said.
Two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters last month
that HSBC was imposing a hiring and pay freeze across the bank
globally in 2016.
Gulliver also highlighted in the memo his concerns for the
global economy from falling oil prices and slowing Chinese
growth, as well as lower growth expectations for Britain.
"These macroeconomic pressures mean we must be cautious and
realistic about the outlook for our revenues in 2016," the memo
said.
Worries about global growth have heaped pressure on the
banking sector in recent months.
"Several of our competitors have recently announced
large-scale redundancies, salary freezes, bonus reductions and
further cost reduction programmes in addition to those already
in place and hence it is clear we are not alone in facing these
challenges," Gulliver said.
Swiss bank UBS is imposing a pay freeze across its
investment banking arm, two sources familiar with the matter
told Reuters this week, while Deutsche Bank said last
month it had scrapped board bonuses this year after posting a
record loss for 2015.
Ten of Europe's biggest banks announced staff cuts of
130,000 in the second half of 2015, according to data compiled
by Reuters, more than the total number of job losses announced
by those banks in 2013 and 2014.
Investors believe, however, that the industry will need to
slim down further and faster to boost profits.
