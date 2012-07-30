HSBC says $700 mln U.S. provision "best estimate" for costs

BRIEF-PNM Resources sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share
LONDON, July 30 HSBC said costs related to U.S. law enforcement issues could be "significantly higher" than a $700 million provision it took to cover them.
HSBC said in a statement the $700 million provision it had made was a "best estimate of the aggregate amount of fines and penalties that are likely to be imposed in connection with these matters."
Gulliver later told reporters on a call: "The number could be significantly higher ... it's entirely at the discretion of the Department of Justice".
A U.S. Senate report this month slammed HSBC for letting clients shift funds from dangerous and secretive countries.
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.
* It will not be proceeding with non-brokered private placement announced January 20, 2017