S&P lowers HSBC outlook to negative, cites regulatory issues

Aug 23 Standard & Poor's lowered its outlook on
HSBC Holdings PLC to negative from stable on Thursday,
saying that money-laundering allegations against the British
bank have left HSBC vulnerable to losing business and facing
costs related to regulatory fines and litigation.
S&P also reaffirmed HSBC's long-term counterparty credit
rating of A+, which is six notches within the investment grade
category.
The agency said that apparent anti-money-laundering control
failures at HSBC that were highlighted in a U.S. congressional
report in July have been costly and threatened the bank's trade
finance business, particularly in the United States.
S&P noted that HSBC has built up $2 billion worth of
provisions for regulatory fines and related costs during the
first six months of 2012, on top of $1.1 billion worth of
provisions last year, but that the extent of U.S. regulatory
actions against HSBC "remains uncertain."