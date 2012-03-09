版本:
Alain Renaud taking HSBC global M&A role-sources

LONDON, March 9 Alain Renaud is replacing Andrew Bell as global head of mergers and acquisitions at HSBC , two people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Renaud is currently co-head of global banking for the Middle East and North Africa region at HSBC, the people said.

Reuters reported exclusively this week that Bell was leaving the firm to join Jefferies.

