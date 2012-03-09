Alain Renaud taking HSBC global M&A role-sources

BRIEF-LGI Homes says on track to close more than 4,700 homes in 2017
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
LONDON, March 9 Alain Renaud is replacing Andrew Bell as global head of mergers and acquisitions at HSBC , two people familiar with the matter told Reuters.
Renaud is currently co-head of global banking for the Middle East and North Africa region at HSBC, the people said.
Reuters reported exclusively this week that Bell was leaving the firm to join Jefferies.
March 3 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc for years has used a secret tool to avoid authorities in markets where its service faced resistance by law enforcement or was banned, the company confirmed on Friday.
March 3 Caterpillar Inc was sued on Friday for allegedly deceiving shareholders about its business, one day after federal law enforcers raided three of its buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.