HSBC sets aside $378 mln for FX probe settlement

LONDON Nov 3 HSBC Holdings set aside
$378 million to pay a potential fine from the UK regulator for
alleged manipulation of currency markets, as Europe's biggest
bank reported a 12 percent fall in underlying earnings after
costs rose.
HSBC on Monday reported an underlying pretax profit of $4.4
billion, down 12 percent from a year ago, as operating expenses
rose 6 percent, which the bank blamed on increases in risk,
compliance and related costs.
The bank's $378 million provision is for a possible
settlement with Britain's Financial Conduct Authority, which
HSBC said had proposed a resolution of its foreign exchange
investigation. HSBC is one of six banks in talks with UK
regulators to pay about 1.5 billion pounds in a group settlement
over the alleged rigging of currency, sources have said.
(Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Matt Scuffham)