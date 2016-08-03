UPDATE 3-HSBC's $2.5 bln buy-back boosts shares as bank postpones profit goal

* H1 pretax profit $9.7 bln vs $13.6 bln year-ago
* Shares rise 3.6 pct on pragmatic measures
* Announces up to $2.5 bln share buy-back for H2
* Earnings drop as gloom gathers over Europe banks
* HSBC scraps end-2017 target for 10 pct return on equity
By Sumeet Chatterjee and Lawrence White
HONG KONG/LONDON, Aug 3 HSBC announced
a $2.5 billion share buy-back and pared ambitions to grow
dividend payouts and returns as it took pragmatic steps to
soothe investors amid slowing growth in its home markets of
Britain and Hong Kong.
The lender's London-listed shares were trading 3.6 percent
higher at 0808 GMT after the buy-back took the sting out of a 29
percent drop in January-June pretax profits, which matched
analysts' expectations.
As Britain's vote to leave the European Union clouds
economic prospects and Hong Kong absorbs slower growth in China,
HSBC, Europe's biggest bank, has opted to "remove a timetable"
for reaching its targeted return on equity (RoE) in excess of 10
percent by the end of next year. Return on equity at end-June
was 7.4 percent.
"Abandoning the timetable for reaching a 10 percent RoE is
not pessimistic as much as realistic that interest rates in the
U.S. aren't going up and 'lower-for-longer' is brutal for them,"
Richard Buxton, CEO of Old Mutual Global Investors, one of
HSBC's 30 largest investors, told Reuters.
Group Chief Executive Stuart Gulliver said the bank had
removed the word "progressive" from its guidance on dividend
payout plans, as a reflection of tougher market conditions.
"'Progressive' was interpreted by everyone as meaning it is
going to go up every quarter notwithstanding what is happening
in the world, so what we are saying is we are committed to
sustain the dividend at the current level," he told Reuters.
While investors interpreted the new guidance as pragmatic,
analysts at Shore Capital said they were "less than convinced"
by the management's pledge to maintain the dividend, noting that
both Gulliver and Chairman Douglas Flint are set to step down in
the next couple of years.
"With the earnings outlook continuing to deteriorate ... a
future dividend cut could therefore still be on the cards,
especially if a new leadership takes a different view."
CAPITAL BOOST
The share buy-back follows HSBC's disposal of its Brazil
unit last month in a $5.2 billion deal.
Gulliver told Reuters HSBC's core equity ratio would move to
12.6 percent from 12.1 percent at the end of June, following the
buy-back, in line with the bank's target range of 12-13 percent.
The bank could announce further buy-backs up to the value of
the entire Brazil disposal in the future, Gulliver said,
depending on the global economic outlook next year and beyond.
HSBC's reserves could be boosted yet further as the bank
repatriates capital 'trapped' in the United States following the
sale of assets from its disastrous 2003 purchase of consumer
lender Household.
The core capital ratio in HSBC's North America business was
in the mid-20s and Gulliver said it could remit a 'material sum'
as dividends to the bank's London-based holding company,
boosting the Group's capital further.
UK, ASIA SLOWDOWN
Europe's banking sector, rattled by deteriorating profits
caused by record low interest rates, is braced for fresh
economic turmoil as Britain's ponders its future relationship
with the EU.
Gulliver said the bank had seen reduced applications for
funding from small businesses in Britain following the June 23
referendum, but that the impact of Brexit had otherwise been
'muted' so far.
"The fall in profits is pretty much to be expected as indeed
is lower guidance on ROE given nigh on zero interest rates,"
said Hugh Young, head of equities at Aberdeen Asset Management,
a top HSBC shareholder, adding that he believed the management
would continue to invest in its business plan as necessary.
HSBC is also grappling with slowing growth in Asia, where
first-half profit fell 8 percent and plans to funnel capital
from Western businesses into China's Pearl River Delta region
have been pared back.
"Our plans haven't changed in China... but we are saying the
redeployment of capital will take longer," Gulliver told
Reuters, blaming China's slowing growth and fluctuating currency
since the 'Asia pivot' strategy was announced last June.
