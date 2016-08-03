HSBC's H1 profit skids 29 pct on Britain, Hong Kong slowdown

BRIEF-Geberit CEO sees favourable construction market in Europe in 2017
Jan 17 Geberit Chief Executive Christian Buhl said he saw a favourable construction market in Europe during 2017.
HONG KONG/LONDON Aug 3 HSBC said on Wednesday its core first-half profit fell 29 percent, below estimates, as revenue at Europe's biggest bank was hit by slowing economic growth in its key markets of Britain and Hong Kong.
HSBC said in a statement that pretax profit in the six months ended June slipped to $9.7 billion, down from $13.6 billion in the same period a year earlier. That was just below an average estimate of $10 billion compiled by Thomson Reuters. (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee in HONG KONG and Lawrence White in LONDON; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)
MOSCOW, Jan 17 Russian state bank VTB financing the privatisation of Rosneft last year is a commercial issue which is not on the Kremlin's agenda, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday.
LONDON, Jan 17 European shares fell on Tuesday, weighed by miners and autos, as markets awaited details of Britain's Brexit position in a late morning speech by Prime Minister Theresa May.