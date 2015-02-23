HSBC "problem" spots Brazil, Mexico, U.S. and Turkey have 1-2 yrs to prove worth- CEO

| LONDON
LONDON Feb 23 HSBC has given its four
problem businesses in Brazil, Mexico, Turkey and the United
States as little as one year to prove their worth before "more
extreme" turnaround solutions are proposed, its CEO said on
Monday.
Chief Executive Stuart Gulliver told analysts he would
consider disposals to simplify the bank and improve returns,
although he declined to say if any of the four big trouble
countries could be sold.
"We're involved at the moment in fortnightly calls ... on
Brazil, Mexico, United States and Turkey, which are clearly the
four which present the biggest problems in this regard
(improving them)," Gulliver told a conference call after HSBC
reported a 17 percent drop in pretax profit.
"We absolutely need to turn them round, or we would need to
think of more extreme solutions to the problem."
Asked how long the businesses had to prove their worth,
Gulliver said: "I think we're talking 12 to 24 months."
Gulliver said there were also parts of its investment bank
and commercial bank that need to improve returns.
"There are parts of the Group that aren't offering a return
that's anywhere near their cost of equity ... and there are no
options in terms of that restructuring that we would not
consider."
The four countries are four of HSBC's most important. It has
21,000 staff in Brazil, 17,000 in Mexico and 15,000 in the
United States and has pinpointed Turkey as one of its priority
growth markets.
(Reporting by Steve Slater, editing by Sinead Cruise)