UPDATE 2-HSBC profits nearly double as costs and bad debts fall

* Q1 pretax profit $8.4 bln vs analyst forecast of $8.1 bln
* Bad debts charge halve; costs fall 10 percent
* Analysts say HSBC could raise cost savings target
* HSBC to update investors on strategy on May 15
* Shares up 3 pct to highest for nearly 2 months
By Steve Slater
LONDON, May 7 HSBC aims to keep the
pressure on costs after first-quarter earnings nearly doubled
due to the bank's three-year efficiency drive and a halving in
bad debts charges.
The jump in profits reinforces HSBC's position as one of the
strongest global banks after the financial crisis partly as a
result of a radical overhaul to simplify its sprawling structure
and improve profitability.
Its strong focus on Asia, which generated around two-thirds
of profit in the first quarter, has also helped offset a harsh
business environment, particularly in the euro zone.
Europe's largest bank moved faster and more aggressively
than many of its peers to cut costs after the crisis. And it
will continue to wield the knife - with a further 6,000 job cuts
expected this year from businesses already put up for sale, on
top of 40,000 already culled. HSBC has closed or sold more than
50 businesses since 2011.
"We're moving into calmer waters but there are still
challenges ahead," Chief Executive Stuart Gulliver told
reporters on a conference call.
Gulliver declined to say whether he would announce any
additional cost savings at a strategy update for investors on
May 15. But he said: "Clearly you can expect us to continue to
focus on our cost base."
The CEO said HSBC still expected the euro zone economy to
contract during 2013 and that UK economic growth remained muted.
Across Europe, HSBC's smaller rivals are playing catch-up
with cost cuts to help offset rising bad debts and weak loan
demand. French banks Societe Generale and Credit
Agricole on Tuesday said they would keep making cuts
to cope with a weak domestic economy.
In Germany, the cost of thousands of job cuts contributed to
a net first-quarter loss at Commerzbank, which warned
that earnings would be under pressure this year as loan-loss
provisions rise.
In contrast, HSBC posted a pretax profit of $8.4 billion, up
from $4.3 billion a year ago and above the average forecast of
$8.1 billion from analysts polled by the company.
"We see these results as an endorsement of the strength of
the franchise and its ability to generate earnings even in a
sluggish macro environment," said Chirantan Barua, analyst at
Bernstein. He said HSBC's strong capital position and capital
generation meant it could increase its dividend by at least 30
percent this year.
COSTS
HSBC shares rose more than 3.3 percent to 737.4 pence, their
highest level since mid-March, helping to drive the European
benchmark nearly three percent higher.
A $1.1 billion gain from disposals aided HSBC earnings as
did a halving of bad debt provisions to $1.2 billion - its
lowest quarterly level since before the financial crisis.
The bad debt charge fell across all regions and in
particular in the United States, where HSBC is winding down its
consumer business. The U.S. consumer book saw a decline in
loan-loss provisions of $430 million to $544 million.
Costs in the first quarter were down 10 percent from a year
ago and the bank is now saving $4 billion a year on an
annualised basis, above the top end of its own target range of
$3.5 billion.
HSBC wants to get costs below 52 percent of income by the
end of the year from just over 53 percent on an underlying basis
currently. Analysts say the bank should be able to raise its
cost savings target by $1 billion a year.
The bank's investment banking division posted a 16.5 percent
increase in first-quarter pretax profit from a year ago, helped
by a strong performance at its equities division.
This mirrors strong results from Europe's other major
investment banks such as Deutsche Bank, Barclays
, UBS and Credit Suisse.