UPDATE 1-HSBC investors fear timetable to find new bosses is slipping

* Some shareholders worried over chairman, CEO succession
* Current CEO Gulliver says to give update in early 2017
* Some investors doubt Henri de Castries wants chairman role
(Adds quotes from Aberdeen Asset Management)
By Sinead Cruise and Simon Jessop
LONDON, Nov 7 Some major shareholders in HSBC
want the bank to give greater reassurance on
succession-planning for its chairman and chief executive,
concerned that a timetable for replacing veterans Douglas Flint
and Stuart Gulliver may be slipping.
Three of four top-20 shareholders interviewed by Reuters
said they were worried a revamp of the bank's long-serving
leadership had been knocked off course by several competing
demands, denting hopes for a speedy refresh of HSBC's culture
and strategy.
Europe's biggest bank said in March that it had begun
searching for a new chairman and pledged to nominate a successor
to 61-year old Douglas Flint during 2017. The new chairman would
oversee selection of a successor to 57-year-old CEO Stuart
Gulliver, who is expected to leave in 2018, it said.
But six months on, the investors said the lack of a progress
update had started to cause concern, with some suggesting the
board had been tied up with navigating the economic slowdown in
Asia, investor consultations on its 2017 executive pay plans and
the recent appointment of Clara Furse to chair its UK retail
business.
They also said they felt that it was looking less likely
that former Axa boss Henri de Castries -- widely
regarded as frontrunner for the chairman role when he joined
HSBC's board in March -- would take the job.
They cited speculation among investors and market players
that de Castries is keen to take up a role in French politics
after the presidential election in the spring.
The three shareholders who expressed concern about the
succession process declined to be named because they are in
continuing dialogue with the company.
Their views suggest the bank's challenging task of finding a
chairman and CEO within two years has become a source of concern
among some of its biggest investors.
'GET IT RIGHT'
Yet James Laing, fund manager at top-10 investor Aberdeen
Asset Management, said his firm believes that Gulliver and his
team are doing a good job and patience is needed.
Aberdeen would ideally like Gulliver to remain at the helm,
said Laing. But if he is to leave, Laing said that an internal
candidate would be preferable.
"I accept that there are some investors who want to have an
external CEO candidate. Fine, but it had better be the right
external candidate and with banking experience, because if he or
she doesn't, that's not acceptable," Laing said.
"He or she would need to be an outstanding candidate as,
currently, for us it makes sense for HSBC to look for an
internal candidate."
In an interview with Reuters on Monday, Gulliver said the
bank remained on course to appoint a successor to Flint "at some
point during 2017".
When asked about investor concerns about the succession
process, he said he hoped to update shareholders early in the
new year, without giving further details.
He was speaking after the bank reported a rise in profit but
warned of a dim outlook for its British business next year
because of slowing economic growth as a result of the vote to
leave the European Union. It gave little detail on how its
chairman search was progressing.
De Castries did not respond to requests for comment via his
personal secretary.
LONG-SERVING
The replacement of Flint and Gulliver represents a big shift
for HSBC. The pair have more than 55 years of service between
them and held several management roles with the company before
rising to their current positions about six years ago.
Roiled by swelling costs, spiralling pay packets and a
number of regulatory and strategic missteps, investors have
hoped for fresh blood for several years, concerned that the duo
were too entrenched to address some long-standing problems.
They include a long-awaited cultural revamp to move from
higher-risk banking to more measured and sustainable lending, as
well as the group's high costs and uncertain position in the
United States.
The three investors with concerns about the succession said
that the planned process could deter candidates for chairman
because the new person would have to make the crucial decision
of choosing a new CEO while learning the ropes.
After a meeting with Sam Laidlaw, chairman of HSBC's Group
Remuneration Committee and Nomination Committee, one shareholder
raised the subject of switching the order of the new
appointments so that Flint could lead the CEO selection process.
While HSBC has pledged to break from tradition and appoint
an external candidate as chairman, investors and sources within
the bank broadly expect the new CEO to come from within.
With this in mind, appointing a new CEO might be an easier
and faster process if led by someone more familiar with the
skills and abilities of the top executives, the shareholder
said.
However, Gulliver told Reuters such a switch of appointment
timing would be unlikely, because it could fan governance
concerns.
(Additional reporting by Lawrence White in London and Sumeet
Chatterjee in Hong Kong; Editing by Pravin Char and David
Goodman)