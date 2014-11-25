HSBC to pay $12.5 mln to resolve U.S. SEC claims over Swiss bank

WASHINGTON Nov 25 HSBC Holdings plc will pay $12.5 million to resolve claims that its Swiss private bank advised American clients without registering to do so, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Tuesday.

HSBC Private Bank agreed to admit wrongdoing to settle the claims, the agency said.

