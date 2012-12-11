HSBC told to employ monitor to oversee compliance

LONDON Dec 11 HSBC Holdings must
employ an independent monitor to oversee its compliance with
anti-money laundering and sanctions rules after admitting it
failed to prevent the laundering of criminal cash, Britain's
financial regulator said.
HSBC was on Tuesday hit with a record $1.92 billion fine by
U.S. prosecutors to settle a multi-year probe into failing to
enforce anti-money laundering rules.
Britain's Financial Services Authority said HSBC must also
establish a committee of its board to oversee matters relating
to anti-money laundering, sanctions, terrorist financing and
proliferation financing and review its policies and procedures
to ensure all parts of the bank are subject to standards
equivalent to those required under UK requirements.
The FSA said it worked closely with the U.S. authorities and
coordinated its actions with them.