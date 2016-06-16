UPDATE 1-HSBC to pay $1.575 bln, ending Household Int'l class action

(Adds comments from HSBC, background, case citation, byline)
By Jonathan Stempel
June 16 A unit of HSBC Holdings Plc
said on Thursday it will pay $1.575 billion to end a 14-year-old
shareholder class action lawsuit stemming from the Household
International consumer finance business that the British bank
bought in 2003.
HSBC Finance Corp expects to take a roughly $585 million
pre-tax charge in the second quarter for the settlement, which
requires court approval. It said it could have faced liability
as high as $3.6 billion.
The accord averts a second trial in the litigation, which
had been expected to begin last week in the U.S. District Court
in Chicago before being put on hold.
"We are pleased to resolve this 14-year case that's based on
events that took place before HSBC acquired Household," HSBC
spokesman Rob Sherman said in a statement.
Michael Dowd, a lawyer representing the plaintiffs, did not
immediately respond to requests for comment.
In litigation that began in 2002, Household shareholders
accused that company of inflating its share price by concealing
its poor lending practices and loan quality.
The share price fell more than 50 percent from mid-2001 to
October 2002, when Household agreed to pay $484 million to
settle predatory lending claims by U.S. state regulators.
HSBC began defending against the shareholder claims after
buying Household for roughly $14.2 billion.
In October 2013, the shareholders won a $2.46 billion
judgment against HSBC, believed to be the largest in a U.S.
securities class action that went to trial.
But in May 2015, the federal appeals court in Chicago threw
out that award and ordered a new trial to determine whether
"firm-specific, nonfraud factors" contributed to the drop in
Household's share price.
HSBC's purchase of Household eventually soured, and led to
tens of billions of dollars of writedowns for bad loans. The
bank shut much of its U.S. consumer finance business in March
2009.
The case is Jaffe et al v Household International Inc et al,
U.S. District Court, Northern District of Illinois, No.
02-05893.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; editing by Diane
Craft and Dan Grebler)