HSBC wins OK of record $1.92 bln money-laundering settlement

* HSBC avoided criminal prosecution through settlement
* Judge acknowledged public dissatisfaction with accord
* HSBC says bolstering oversight, has more to do
By Jonathan Stempel
July 2 A federal judge has approved HSBC
Holdings Plc's record $1.92 billion settlement
with federal and state investigators of charges that it flouted
rules designed to stop money laundering and thwart transactions
with countries under U.S. sanctions.
While noting "heavy public criticism" of the settlement,
which enabled HSBC to escape criminal prosecution, U.S. District
Judge John Gleeson in Brooklyn, New York, called the decision to
approve the accord "easy, for it accomplishes a great deal."
Gleeson ruled on Monday after more than six months of
review, rejecting arguments by the U.S. government and HSBC that
federal judges lacked "inherent authority" over the approval or
implementation of so-called "deferred prosecution agreements."
The settlement, announced Dec. 11, 2012, included a $1.256
billion forfeiture and $665 million in civil fines.
It resolved charges accusing HSBC of having degenerated into
a "preferred financial institution" for Mexican and Colombian
drug cartels, money launderers and other wrongdoers through what
the U.S. Department of Justice called "stunning failures of
oversight."
HSBC acknowledged compliance lapses, including a failure to
maintain an effective anti-money laundering program, and
conducting transactions on behalf of customers in Burma, Cuba,
Iran, Libya and Sudan, which were all subject to U.S. sanctions.
As part of the settlement, HSBC agreed to tie executive
bonuses to meeting compliance standards, improve the internal
sharing of information, and retain a compliance monitor.
The latter role is being filled by Michael Cherkasky, a
former prosecutor for the Manhattan district attorney and former
chairman of the New York State Commission on Public Integrity.
JUDGE "NOT A POTTED PLANT"
HSBC's $1.92 billion payout was the largest U.S. penalty
against a bank, topping a $780 million penalty imposed in 2009
against Swiss bank UBS AG for aiding tax
evasion.
A spokesman, Rob Sherman, said HSBC has since 2011 taken
"extensive" steps to help thwart financial crime.
"While we are making good progress, there is much more to
do," he said.
A spokeswoman for U.S. Attorney Loretta Lynch in Brooklyn
declined to comment.
The deferred prosecution agreement, known as a DPA, lasts
for five years, and prosecutors may indict the bank if it
violates the terms.
Gleeson said "much of what might have been accomplished by a
criminal conviction has been agreed to in the DPA," whose
administration he will supervise.
He noted having received requests from the public to reject
the agreement because it did not hold HSBC criminally liable. He
also read numerous editorials and columns suggesting, as one put
it, that HSBC was "too big to indict."
Gleeson, nonetheless, said "significant deference" was owed
to the Obama administration in deciding not to press an
indictment.
"A pending federal criminal case is not window dressing. Nor
is the court, to borrow a famous phrase, a potted plant," he
wrote. "As long as the government asks the court to keep this
criminal case on its docket, the court retains the authority to
ensure that the implementation of the DPA remains within the
bounds of lawfulness and respects the integrity of this court."
The case is U.S. v. HSBC Bank USA NA et al, U.S. District
Court, Eastern District of New York, No. 12-cr-00763.