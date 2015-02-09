版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 2月 9日 星期一 16:04 BJT

HSBC shares open down 1 percent

LONDON Feb 9 For more details, see (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐