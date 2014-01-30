版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 1月 30日 星期四 19:39 BJT

Traders blame HSBC's brief share spike on 'fat finger'

LONDON Jan 30 Shares in HSBC briefly spiked as much as 10 percent on Thursday, before reversing most of those gains in a move which traders blamed on human error, know in the market as a 'fat finger'.

HSBC shares rose as high as 688 pence before retreating to 631 pence. The move in the heavyweight bank also prompted a spike in Britain's FTSE 100, which briefly turned positive on the day.

HSBC declined to comment on the move. (Reporting By Toni Vorobyova, Tricia Wright and Steve Slater; Editing by Alistair Smout)
