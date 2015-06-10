HSBC's investment bank to shed clients, assets in profitability push

* To cut credit, rates trading assets by $100 bln
* Closing 975 clients, over 20 percent, to review 250 more
* Aims to raise GBM return on assets to 2.6 pct in 2017
LONDON, June 10 HSBC's investment bank
could shed more than a fifth of its clients and plans to reduce
its credit and interest rates businesses by $100 billion over
the next two years in its bid to improve profitability.
Under a strategic shift announced on Tuesday, HSBC said it
will reduce the assets at its investment bank by a third, or
$140 billion, which will reduce the significance of the business
to Europe's biggest bank.
HSBC said its investment bank, known as global banking and
markets (GBM), will sell $40 billion of legacy credit positions,
cut assets at its rates and markets division by $60 billion and
reduce low returning loans by $40 billion, according to a
presentation.
Up to $100 billion of the assets being cut are held in
Europe, mostly in Britain and France, said Samir Assaf, chief
executive of GBM.
GBM said it had shed 275 clients since 2011 and was in the
process of getting rid of another 700, or more than 20 percent
of its roughly 4,000 main client groups.
"We are working on clients that have low profitability or
low return for capital use," Assaf told investors and analysts
at the presentation, saying GBM was also deciding whether to
keep another 250 clients.
The aim is to reduce the size of GBM, cap its costs and
improve its profitability.
TOP FIVE
Banks are putting increasing focus on their top clients and
trying to drop smaller and less profitable ones.
They are also focusing on product areas where they are in
the top five, which for HSBC includes foreign exchange (FX) and
debt capital markets (DCM) in all regions, rates trading in Asia
and Europe as well as equities in Hong Kong and the Middle East.
Other European banks such as Deutsche Bank,
Barclays, UBS, Credit Suisse and
RBS are also shrinking and losing market share to U.S.
rivals such as JPMorgan.
HSBC ranked 12th in investment banking revenues in the last
two years and in the first quarter with 2 percent of industry
fees, according to Thomson Reuters data. JPMorgan is the leading
bank with a market share of about 7 percent.
GBM, which has 16,300 staff and includes other businesses
such as balance sheet management and trade finance, made an $8.1
billion profit last year, or 36 percent of HSBC earnings.
HSBC wants to lift GBM's return on risk weighted assets to
2.6 percent in 2017 from 1.6 percent last year and plans to
expand in some areas, including FX and DCM in all regions and
equities and M&A advisory in Asia.
It expects GBM revenues to rise by about 5 percent a year
from $18.1 billion last year and to keep costs flat at $9.1
billion.
Assaf said he only expected about $400 in annual revenue
declines from the reduction in assets, though analysts warned
that many banks have seen bigger than expected revenue falls
where they have cut assets.
