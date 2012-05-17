HSBC plans first sale from U.S. loan book

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Feb 19
DUBAI, Feb 19 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON May 17 HSBC is considering selling parts of its U.S. real estate portfolio to accelerate the run-down of the business, and said it expects to sell a small part by the end of June.
HSBC, Europe's biggest bank, is identifying parts of its real estate portfolio to sell, aimed at reducing risk or the burden of holding the assets, Chief Executive Stuart Gulliver told analysts during a strategy presentation.
He said there were now signs investors were interested in buying some assets, and the first sale would test this.
HSBC has been running down its U.S. consumer finance book since 2008. It had $44 billion of real estate assets and $5 billion of non-real estate assets at the end of 2011.
DUBAI, Feb 19 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 18 A fire broke out after an explosion on Saturday at a California oil refinery that local residents had planned to protest against later in the day due to concerns over pollution and past accidents.
GUAYAQUIL/QUITO, Feb 18 A former oil minister's accusations that Ecuador's leftist government is involved in graft at state-run Petroecuador is raising the ire of voters as the ruling party seeks to extend its 10-year hold on power in a presidential election on Sunday.