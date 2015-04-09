France sets 1 bln eur bail and charges HSBC over Swiss tax scandal

BRIEF-Teekay LNG contemplates new Norwegian bond issuance
* Teekay LNG - Intends to issue new senior unsecured bonds in Norwegian bond market through add-on to its existing Norwegian bonds due in October 2021
LONDON, April 9 French magistrates have placed HSBC Holdings Plc under formal criminal investigation over alleged past tax-related offences at its Swiss private bank and imposed 1 billion euro ($1.08 billion) bail on Europe's biggest bank.
HSBC said it "believes the French magistrates' decision is without legal basis and the bail is unwarranted and excessive" and intends to appeal.
It relates to alleged offences in 2006 and 2007 and is the latest problem to hit HSBC, which has admitted failings at its Swiss private bank. ($1 = 0.9289 euros) (Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Sinead Cruise)
* has mandated Arctic Securities, DNB Markets and SEB to arrange a series of fixed income investor meetings in the Nordics commencing on Jan 23
Jan 23 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 31 points at 7,168 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.48 percent ahead of the cash market open.