HSBC private bank names Morra European head

ZURICH Feb 13 HSBC's private bank replaced its European and Swiss head with a former high-ranking UBS manager, in a surprise move.

The Geneva-based unit appointed Franco Morra CEO with immediate effect late on Friday, a spokesman said on Monday. Morra replaces Alexandre Zeller, who HSBC said left the bank to pursue other opportunities.

Zeller couldn't be immediately reached for comment.

A former consultant, Morra was named co-head of UBS's flagship private banking unit in 2009. He moved to HSBC in October of the following year.

HSBC's Swiss private bank has struggled in recent years with a crackdown on banking secrecy. Two years ago, the bank apologized for the theft of account details from thousands of clients by a former employee.

More recently it has been named in connection with a U.S. probe of 11 Swiss private banks including Credit Suisse and Julius Baer. HSBC has never confirmed it is being targeted by U.S. authorities.

HSBC's private bank is also fighting against the effect of Switzerland's soaring franc, which sent first-half profits and growth in assets into reserve last year.