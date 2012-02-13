HSBC private bank names Morra European head

ZURICH Feb 13 HSBC's private bank
replaced its European and Swiss head with a former
high-ranking UBS manager, in a surprise move.
The Geneva-based unit appointed Franco Morra CEO with
immediate effect late on Friday, a spokesman said on Monday.
Morra replaces Alexandre Zeller, who HSBC said left the bank to
pursue other opportunities.
Zeller couldn't be immediately reached for comment.
A former consultant, Morra was named co-head of UBS's
flagship private banking unit in 2009. He moved to HSBC in
October of the following year.
HSBC's Swiss private bank has struggled in recent years with
a crackdown on banking secrecy. Two years ago, the bank
apologized for the theft of account details from thousands of
clients by a former employee.
More recently it has been named in connection with a U.S.
probe of 11 Swiss private banks including Credit Suisse
and Julius Baer. HSBC has never confirmed it
is being targeted by U.S. authorities.
HSBC's private bank is also fighting against the effect of
Switzerland's soaring franc, which sent first-half profits and
growth in assets into reserve last year.