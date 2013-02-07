UPDATE 1-HSBC drops some Mideast customers on compliance costs

* To close MENA customer accounts with sanctioned-state
links
* List includes Iran and Syria, others
* Cites additional compliance costs of customers
By David French
DUBAI, Feb 7 HSBC will close the
accounts of some customers in the Middle East and North Africa
with links to sanction-targeted nations, the bank said on
Thursday, as the lender looks to cut the heavy compliance costs
associated with them.
HSBC was fined $1.9 billion in December - the largest such
punishment ever imposed on a bank - after a scathing report by
U.S. lawmakers accused the bank of lax controls relating to cash
coming from Mexican drug cartels and countries under U.S.
sanctions including Iran and Syria.
The lender confirmed it would be closing accounts belonging
to some customers in the MENA region with citizenship, residency
or business links to nations affected by sanctions applied by
the United States, the European Union, or both.
The list of countries included Iran and Syria, as well as
other nations around the world. While declining to provide
further specifics, a spokeswoman said the list did not include
any country in which HSBC operates a branch network.
However, the change would only affect those who were not
Advance or Premier class customers. Those accounts require a
minimum monthly salary of 15,000 dirhams ($4,100) or the
maintaining of 100,000 dirhams in the account at all times.
HSBC said in a statement the action was due to the need for
"enhanced oversight on any customer with connections to
sanctioned countries.
"Where we are unable to maintain sufficiently detailed
information about such a customer through a relationship managed
account, we are having to discontinue that relationship."
One regional banking analyst said the cost of making
additional checks on customers was difficult to justify if they
did not provide much revenue to the bank.
"HSBC's strategy in the Middle East has always been to
target the bigger clients who come with other cross-selling
opportunities, so it makes sense and also reduces costs," the
analyst said on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of
the subject.
HSBC did not say how many people were affected by the
decision. It said the bank had given the customers 30 days'
notice before the accounts are closed.