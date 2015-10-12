HSBC whistleblower Falciani fails to appear at Swiss trial

ZURICH Oct 12 Herve Falciani, a former employee
of HSBC's Swiss private bank who leaked information on
clients and their tax situation, failed to appear at his Swiss
trial on Monday, forcing it to be rescheduled.
Falciani, who is based in France, is accused in Switzerland
of unauthorised acquisition of data, financial espionage and
violating Swiss bank and business secrecy rules.
"It was simply postponed because he was not present," a
spokeswoman for the Federal Criminal Court in Bellinzona said,
adding that the trial would resume on Nov. 2.
She declined to say whether Falciani would now be tried in
absentia next month, as legal experts have suggested. "We will
see if he comes or not. We don't know," she said.
HSBC's Swiss unit has been in the spotlight since 2008, when
Falciani, a former IT employee at HSBC, fled Geneva with files
that were leaked to the media and are alleged to show evidence
of tax evasion by clients. The French daily Le Monde has said it
identified more than 106,000 clients.
Authorities in France, Austria, Belgium and Argentina have
also said they are investigating.
Falciani, 43, has said he is a whistleblower trying to help
governments track down citizens who used Swiss accounts to evade
tax. Swiss prosecutors say he is a thief who betrayed his
employer.
Geneva's public prosecutor searched HSBC's lakeside Swiss
office in February after opening a criminal inquiry into
allegations of aggravated money laundering.
The media leaks on HSBC accounts held in Switzerland
unleashed a public storm around the British bank. HSBC has
apologised to customers and investors over the previous failings
of its Swiss business and said it has overhauled the operation.
Falciani told a Spanish paper in May the revelations so far
were "only the tip of the iceberg", and that tax authorities had
access to a lot more data.
(Reporting by Michael Shields)