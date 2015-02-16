France ends investigation of HSBC's Swiss bank, eyes first trial

| PARIS
PARIS Feb 16 A French investigation into HSBC's
Swiss private bank over a suspected tax-dodging scheme
for wealthy customers has ended, bringing it a step closer to a
possible trial, a judicial source said on Monday.
HSBC last week admitted failings in compliance and controls
in the Swiss unit and faces investigation by U.S. authorities
and an inquiry by British lawmakers after reports that it helped
customers conceal millions of dollars of assets in a period up
to 2007.
French magistrates put HSBC Private Bank under formal
investigation in November. They ended their inquiries on Feb.
12, the source said, adding that prosecutors had three months to
request that the bank be sent to trial to answer charges.
The alleged fraud involves some 3,000 French taxpayers.
Cases against specific clients of the Swiss bank are already in
progress with 62 cases in the works, according to the daily Le
Monde.
On Monday, the tax fraud trial of the heiress of the Nina
Ricci perfume fortune opened in Paris, one of the first people
to be tried in France since a list of thousands of clients
alleged to have evaded taxes through HSBC's Swiss private bank
became public.
Arlette Ricci is suspected of hiding more than $22 million
from French tax authorities via a bank account kept by HSBC's
Swiss arm. She is on trial for tax fraud, money laundering and
the crime of fraudulent bankruptcy to avoid tax.
Ricci, 73, who denies the charges, could face up to five
years in prison and a 75,000 euro fine. Also on trial are her
daughter and accountant.
A separate French investigation into the bank's parent
company is continuing.
