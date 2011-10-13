UK tax office targets 6,000 HSBC Swiss accounts

LONDON Oct 13 British tax authority HMRC said it is targeting 6,000 holders of accounts with HSBC's Swiss bank in a probe over whether they have declared all income and gains.

HMRC has started criminal and serious fraud probes into more than 500 individuals and organisations, it said on Thursday.

"HMRC will shortly be writing to those who have not yet come forward or are not currently under investigation," the body said.

HMRC added those who have not yet come forward will be offered a chance to disclose all their tax liabilities.

Those that do not come forward will be investigated and could incur penalties of up to 200 percent, HMRC said. (Reporting by Steve Slater and Chris Vellacott)